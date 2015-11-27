August Burn Red, cover di “Home Alone Theme” per la complation “Punk Goes Christmas”

Punkadeka.it

In occasione dell’uscita il 27 novembre dell’album “Punk Goes Christmas”, compilation punk a tema natalizio (capitan ovvio mode on), gli August Burns Red hanno coverizzato il famoso motivetto musicale di “Mamma ho perso l’aereo” (vedi sotto)

TRACKLIST
1. New Found Glory – “Nothing For Christmas”
2. All Time Low – “Fool’s Holiday”
3. Real Friends – “I Had A Heart”
4. Jarrod Alonge – “12 Days Of A Pop-Punk Christmas”
5. Man Overboard – “Father Christmas”
6. The Summer Set – “This Christmas”
7. Crown The Empire – “There Will Be No Christmas”
8. Yellowcard – “Christmas Lights”
9. August Burns Red – “Home Alone Theme”
10. Issues – “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”
11. Jason Lancaster – “All I Can Give You”
12. Being As An Ocean – “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”
13. The Ready Set – “I Don’t Wanna Spend Another Christmas Without You”
14. This Wild Life – “Sleigh Ride”
15. Set It Off – “This Christmas (I’ll Burn It To The Ground)”
16. William Beckett – “Do You Hear What I Hear?”



