August Burn Red, cover di “Home Alone Theme” per la complation “Punk Goes Christmas”
In occasione dell’uscita il 27 novembre dell’album “Punk Goes Christmas”, compilation punk a tema natalizio (capitan ovvio mode on), gli August Burns Red hanno coverizzato il famoso motivetto musicale di “Mamma ho perso l’aereo” (vedi sotto)
TRACKLIST
1. New Found Glory – “Nothing For Christmas”
2. All Time Low – “Fool’s Holiday”
3. Real Friends – “I Had A Heart”
4. Jarrod Alonge – “12 Days Of A Pop-Punk Christmas”
5. Man Overboard – “Father Christmas”
6. The Summer Set – “This Christmas”
7. Crown The Empire – “There Will Be No Christmas”
8. Yellowcard – “Christmas Lights”
9. August Burns Red – “Home Alone Theme”
10. Issues – “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”
11. Jason Lancaster – “All I Can Give You”
12. Being As An Ocean – “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”
13. The Ready Set – “I Don’t Wanna Spend Another Christmas Without You”
14. This Wild Life – “Sleigh Ride”
15. Set It Off – “This Christmas (I’ll Burn It To The Ground)”
16. William Beckett – “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
Nicole M?de T?is – Purveyor of t?e B??t Batth Goodies
on the Planet. Com? in and see ?ome of his nnew Grand
Canyon works, ?s ?ell as some ne? east coast scenes.
?ll the writing ??’re doing now, ho?ever much ?? cur?ently disxdain it,
will be?ome wonderful verbal snapshots late? on.