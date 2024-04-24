NEON BONE: JAGUERO e 7 YEARS BAD LUCK: altri tre nomi per il PRR 7

Si aggiungono tre nomi alla line up del Punk Rock Raduno: s tratta dei tedeschi Neon Bone, dei nostrani Jaguero e degli austriaci 7 Years Bad Luck.

Le 3 bands vanno ad aggiungersi ai già annunciati The Ergs, Zatopeks, Home Alone, Mean Jeans, M.O.T.O., Detroit Cobras e tanti altri.

La settima edizione del Punk Rock Raduno si terrà dall’11 al 14 luglio prossimi all’Edoné di Bergamo e, come sempre, sarà ad ingresso gratuito.

Per tutte le info:

PUNK ROCK RADUNO 7 / Free Entrance | Facebook

PUNK ROCK RADUNO – HOME