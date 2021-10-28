Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

Ciao Jacko!

byRaffaele Manca
28 Ottobre 2021

“With absolute sadness and my heart shattered in to pieces I announce here the passing of our beloved best friend and brother Jacko. He peacefully left today after a long fight with a rare disease. The universe has now a new star shining bright.We will all love him forever. Ciao Jacko.”

La redazione di Punkadeka si unisce al dolore dei ragazzi dei Blatoidea per la perdita del loro bassista Antonio Giacchino, per tutti Jacko.

Un forte abbraccio a Manu, Carlo e Andrea.

E tu, Jacko, suona ancora più forte ora!

