GLI IGNORANTI, THE REEKYS e WERECATS al PUNK ROCK RADUNO 4

Gli Ignoranti, i The Reekys e i Werecats al Punk Rock Raduno 4.

La storica punk rock band genovese, il power trio di Monaco e il quartetto inglese sono stati annunciati dai ragazzi dell’organizzazione del festival che si terrà dall’11 al 14 Luglio prossimi all’Edoné di Bergamo.

Gli Ignoranti, i The Reekys e i Werecats si aggiungono alla line up che vede i già confermati Pansy Division, The Copyrights, Kepi Ghoulie, Dan Vapid & The Cheats, McRackins, The Creeps, The Yum Yums, Airbag, DeeCracks, The Ponches, Senzabenza, Murderburgers, I Like Allie, Kurt Baker Combo, Flamingo Nosebleed, The Ferrets, Nimrods, Sweatpants Party, 7Years, The Livermores e Red Car Burns.

Per tutte le info:

https://www.punkrockraduno.com/

https://www.facebook.com/punkrockraduno/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1965838786864356/