Libro in uscita per SHANE MACGOWAN (THE POGUES)

byMatteo Paganelli
14 Aprile 2022

“When I was about 11 or 12 I got heavily into studying history of art and looking at old paintings and modern paintings, I knew a lot about art. It’s one of the only O Levels I got, was in art. I did the album cover for The Pope’s album ‘Crock of Gold’ and I designed the Pogues first album cover, ‘Red Roses For Me’. And I more or less designed the second album ‘If I Should Fall From Grace With God’. In terms of my materials, I like pastels but I don’t really think about it. I’ll paint or draw on anything, with anything. I like more or less everyone from Fra Angelico and Giotto to the latest, like Caravaggio was the last of the Renaissance, before it went into Expressionism. I love Cezanne, Gauguin, Monet, Manet. I love the Irish impressionists, Lavery, Jack B Yeats, Brendan Fitzpatrick. The 20th century impressionists who painted the period of Ireland fighting for its freedom. I like Max Ernst, the surrealists, Dali, Chagall… God there’s millions of them.”

Con queste parole, il leader dei seminali The Pogues, ha presentato l’uscita di “The Eternal Buzz and The Crock of Gold”, libro d’arte che conterrà autoritratti, testi scritti a mano, composizioni impressionistiche, storie e fotografie inerenti alla vita del controverso frontman della leggendaria folk punk band anglo-irlandese.
Il libro uscirà il prossimo aprile per Rain Street e Infinitum Nihil Publications.
Edizione limitata a 1000 copie.

