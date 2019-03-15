PUNK ROCK RADUNO 4: nuovi nomi annunciati

Sono tre i nuovi nomi annunciati dai ragazzi del Punk Rock Raduno, festival estivo che si terrà dall’11 al 14 Luglio presso l’Edoné di Bergamo: si tratta di Nimrods, Sweatpants Party e 7Years.
Il pop punk trio tedesco, la super band con membri di The Apers, 20Belows e Jagger Holly e la melodic hardcore band di Livorno si aggiungono alla line up che vede i già annunciati Pansy Division, The Copyrights, Kepi Ghoulie, Dan Vapid & The Cheats, McRackins, The Creeps, The Yum Yums, Airbag, DeeCracks, The Ponches, Senzabenza, Murderburgers, I Like Allie,  Kurt Baker Combo, Flamingo Nosebleed The Ferrets.

Per tutte le info:
https://www.punkrockraduno.com/
https://www.facebook.com/punkrockraduno/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1965838786864356/

