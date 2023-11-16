NIKKI CORVETTE: l’intervista alla regina del power pop! [ITA/ENG]

È la fine degli anni ’70 quando Nikki Corvette pubblica, per la BOMP Records di Greg Shaw, il suo primo disco: Nikki & The Corvettes. Non un disco qualsiasi ma un LP che avrebbe influenzato generazioni di band rock ‘n’ roll al femminile: dalle Go Go’s alle Muffs, dalle Donnas (che cantavano I wanna be Nikki Corvette) fino ad arrivare alle giapponesi 5,6,7,8’s, quelle di Kill Bill, per intendersi. Trentacinque anni dopo la reginetta del power pop ha ancora tanto da dire, con la stessa passione e la stessa voglia di divertisi di un tempo.

Così nel 2012, con una backing band d’eccezione composta da Hervé Peroncini (The Peawees) e dai fratelli Franz e Brown Barcella (Miss Chain & the Broken Heels), decide di ritornare in Europa con un infuocato tour estivo, il cui successo trasforma quella che doveva essere un’esperienza sporadica in una vera e propria band: Nikki Corvette & The Romeos.

Il caratteristico sound di Nikki, che prende a piene mani dal power-pop e dal bubblegum, si fonde magicamente con le influenze soul, r ‘n’ b e sixties garage dei tre italiani, dando vita così ad un nuovo singolo contenente due canzoni originali. La sorprendente He’s Gone (Lato A) mixa melodie da Sixties Girl Groups e Reigning Sound al groove Motown, Rockin’ Romeos (Lato B) è, invece, un punk rock ‘n’ roll accattivante di scuola Flamin’ Groovies. Il singolo viene presto esaurito, ed il nuovo tour ottiene nuovamente feedback entusiastici di pubblico e critica.

Dopo più di 10 anni, Nikki Corvette & the Romeos tornano a solcare nuovamente i palchi Europei, in occasione del festival di compleanno dei DeeCRACKS a Vienna. A sorpresa, anche un’unica data italiana, sabato 18 Novembre al JOSHUA CLUB di Como.

Io e Alberto Canale di Flamingo Records le abbiamo fatto qualche domanda a cui ha risposto così. [ENGLISH VERSION BELOW]

Tra il 76 e il 79 non solo la scena punk, ma quella rock ‘n’ roll in generale, era piena di ragazze sopra e sotto il palco, il movimento hardcore le ha fatte fuggire a suon di mosh. Oggi sembra proprio la scena hardcore quella dove le nuove leve del punk femminile stanno riprendendo a suonare. Sono solo corsi e ricorsi storici o pensi che ci siano delle spiegazioni dietro a questi fenomeni?

Alla fine degli anni ’70 non c’erano molte ragazze che suonavano. Molte di loro andavano ai concerti, ma era molto più difficile essere una donna nel mondo del rock ’n’ roll. Tanti ragazzi non volevano condividere un palco o suonare con band con ragazze, era molto sessista e discriminatorio. Io stessa sono stata cacciata dai concerti quando i ragazzi hanno scoperto che c’erano ragazze nella band, ho cambiato il nome della band a causa dei commenti scortesi dei ragazzi del pubblico. È stato difficile dover sempre combattere il pregiudizio. Penso che oggi ci siano molte più band e musiciste femminili che mai ed è molto più accettato. Penso che oggi le donne siano più propense a lottare per ciò che vogliono rispetto a prima, anche se le donne di prima hanno reso più facile farlo oggi.

Nel 2013 sei già stata accompagnata dai fratelli Barcella ed Hervé dei Peawees come Nikki Corvette & The Romeos, immagino che non sia solo una collaborazione di lavoro con Otis tour, per suonare assieme deve esserci un rapporto diverso, puoi raccontarci come hai incontrato e cosa ti lega a queste tre leggende della musica underground italiana?

Mi è stato proposto un concerto in Norvegia nel 2012 e qualcuno mi ha parlato di Franz. Gli ho scritto e gli ho chiesto se poteva aiutarmi a organizzare un tour in Europa. All’epoca non avevo una band e lui mi ha proposto una band italiana composta da lui, suo fratello Bruno e Hervé dei The Peawees. Sarebbe stato più facile perché avrebbero potuto imparare le canzoni e poi fare un paio di prove con me, inoltre sarebbe stato più economico (solo 1 volo dall’America). Ero molto titubante se fare un tour di due settimane in un furgone con 3 ragazzi che non conoscevo. Alla fine ho deciso e che cazzo e ho detto ok, si è rivelato magico. L’alchimia tra noi era fantastica, andavamo molto d’accordo e abbiamo iniziato il tour dopo una sola prova insieme. Durante il nostro viaggio in Svezia dopo i nostri primi due concerti, ho scritto una canzone su di loro, “Rockin’ Romeos”, e l’ho mostrata a Hervé che ha scritto musica. L’abbiamo imparata durante il viaggio ed era parte del nostro set alla fine del tour. Le persone che ci hanno visto all’inizio e alla fine del tour sono rimaste stupite da quanto siamo diventati uniti. Dopodiché ho chiesto loro se volevano diventare una vera band ed eccoci qui 11 anni dopo. Lavoriamo davvero bene insieme, abbiamo iniziato a registrare un album e continuiamo a suonare insieme.

Per l’occasione uscì anche un 7″ a supporto del tour, ultimamente stampare i dischi sta diventando talmente costoso che per molti artisti non ha senso stampare i dischi in edizione limitata per il tour, questa cosa per noi collezionisti è una gran tristezza, ma immagino che anche per i musicisti non sia piacevole, fare dischi è un lusso o credi ancora nel formato fisico?

Mi piacerebbe credere nel formato fisico ma non sono sicura che continuerà. Lo streaming è semplicemente più facile, ma penso che ci siano ancora abbastanza persone che amano i dischi veri e propri e che continueranno ad amarli e comprarli, anche se potrebbe essere su scala più piccola. Penso anche che in questo mondo più punk, non come musica mainstream, molte persone vogliono qualcosa di fisico da comprare/suonare/possedere.

Oltre 40 anni nella musica, cosa ti stimola a prendere in mano la chitarra e salire su un aereo dopo tanti anni? Passione, bollette da pagare, voglia di viaggiare?

Ho sempre detto che finché mi divertirò e la gente vorrà vedermi e ascoltare la mia musica, continuerò a farlo. Se sento che non gli sto rendendo giustizia o che è ora di rinunciarci, lo farò. Suono solo per la gioia, il divertimento e l’amore per il rock ‘n’ roll (ma il viaggio è sicuramente uno dei vantaggi più belli). Non è mai stato per soldi, sempre per amore e passione.

Il tuo primo disco è uscito per la mitica Bomp! Ogni album era un capolavoro, cosa c’era nell’aria a quei tempi? O meglio, c’era qualcosa nell’aria a quei tempi che rendeva ogni band magica o Suzy e Greg sapevano scovare i talenti e farli rendere al meglio?

Penso che la Bomp! fosse ciò di cui avevamo bisogno in quel momento. Greg e Suzy credevano davvero in quello che stavano facendo e hanno portato un tipo di musica che mancava alla gente. Penso che Greg sia stato davvero bravo a trovare ciò che la gente voleva e che non veniva rappresentato da nessun’altra parte. Erano veri pionieri del punk, della New Wave, del Power Pop e del Garage. Questo è quello che hanno fatto meglio ed è per questo che era così magico allora e ancora oggi.

Molti tuoi colleghi snobbano il fatto che la musica punk, anche quella vecchia, possa essere ascoltata dai giovanissimi. Io lavorando in un negozio di dischi incontro una marea di ragazzine che entrano chiedendo i Pistols, Patti Smith, i Green day o i Ramones. Se dovessi spiegare a una sedicenne cosa è e cosa ha rappresentato la tua musica, cosa le diresti?

Direi che la mia musica riguardava ciò che contava per me quando avevo la sua età, non era profonda o politica ma ero ME STESSA. Rock ’n’ roll, ragazzi, macchine e divertimento. Non mi importava cosa pensavano gli altri, credevo in me stessa e avevo le mie opinioni e facevo semplicemente quello che volevo e sentivo giusto fare ed è ancora così che vivo la mia vita. Non lasciare che nessuno ti dica che devi conformarti o essere in un certo modo altrimenti non puoi fare quello che vuoi, credi semplicemente in te stessa e fallo.

Between 76 and 79 not only the punk scene, but the rock’n’roll scene in general, was full of girls above and below the stage, the hardcore movement made them flee with mosh. Today it seems to be the hardcore scene where the new generation of female punk is starting to play again. Are they just historical recurrences or do you think there are explanations behind these phenomena?

So in the late 70s, there were not a lot of girls playing music. A lot of them went to shows but it was much harder being a female in the rock ’n’ roll world. So many guys did not want to share a stage or play a show with bands with girls, it was very sexist and discriminatory. I actually got thrown off of shows when guys found out there were girls in the band, I changed the name of the band because of the rude comments from guys in the audience. It was hard always fighting the prejudice. I think there are so many more girl bands and musicians than ever before and it’s much more accepted. I think women today are more likely to fight for what they want than before although the women before made it easier to do today.

In 2013 you were already accompanied by the Barcella brothers and Hervé of the Peawees as Nikki Corvette & The Romeos, I assume that it is not just a working collaboration with Otis tour, to play together there must be a different relationship, can you tell us how you met and what ties you to these three legends of Italian underground music?

I was offered a show in Norway in 2012 and someone told me about Franz. I wrote and asked him if he could help me book a tour of Europe. I didn’t have a band at the time and he wanted me to use an Italian band of him, his brother Bruno and Herve from The Peawees. It would be easier because they could learn the songs and then have a couple rehearsals with me and more economical (only 1 flight from America). I was super hesitant about going on a two week tour, in a van with 3 guys I didn’t know. Finally I decided what the hell and said ok, it turned out to be magical. The chemistry between us was awesome, we got along great and started the tour after only one rehearsal together. On our drive to Sweden after our first two shows, I wrote a song about them “Rockin’ Romeos” and showed it to Hervé, he wrote music and we learned it on the road and it was part of our set by the end of the tour. People who saw us at the beginning and end of the tour were amazed at how tight we became. After that, I asked them if they wanted to be an actual band and here we are 11 years later. We work really well together and have started recording an album and continue to play together.

For the occasion, a 7″ was also released to support the tour. Lately, printing records is becoming so expensive that for many artists it makes no sense to print limited edition records for the tour, this is very sad for us collectors, but I imagine it’s not pleasant for musicians either, is making records a luxury or do you still believe in the physical format?

I would like to believe in the physical format but I’m not sure if it will continue. Streaming is just too easy for people but I do think there are enough people who still love actual records that it will continue even though it might be on a smaller scale. I also think in this world of more punk, not as mainstream music that a lot of people want something physical to buy/ play/own.

Over 40 years in music, what motivates you to pick up the guitar and get on a plane after so many years? Passion, bills to pay, desire to travel?

I have always said that as long as I’m still having fun and people still want to see me and hear my music, I will keep doing it. If I feel like Im not doing it justice or it’s time to give it up I will. I just play for the joy and fun and love of rock ’n’ roll (but the travel is definitely one of the coolest perks). It’s never been for the money, always for love and passion.

Your first album was released on the legendary Bomp! Every album was a masterpiece, what was in the air at that time? Or rather, was there something in the air at that time that made every band magical or did Suzy and Greg know how to find talent and make them perform at their best?

I think Bomp! was what was needed at the time. Greg and Suzy really believed in what they were doing and brought a kind of music that was missing to people. I think Greg was really good at finding what people wanted that wasn’t being represented anywhere else. They were true pioneers for punk, New Wave, Power Pop and Garage. That’s what they did best and that’s why is was so magical at the time and still today.