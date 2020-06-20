DISTRUGGI LA BASSA FEST: prime riconferme per il 2021

Così come tutti i festival programmati per questa estate, anche il Distruggi la Bassa Fest (del quale siamo orgogliosamente media partner) ha dovuto spostare il tutto al 2021 e sono già cominciate le riconferme, a partire da Youth of Today e D. R. I.

Tutte le info nell’evento qui sotto:

https://facebook.com/events/s/distruggi-la-bassa-festival-20/552844832056433/?ti=as