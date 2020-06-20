Punkadeka 20 anni di DIY ...il libro

DISTRUGGI LA BASSA FEST: prime riconferme per il 2021

  • A cura di Matteo Paganelli
  • Postato il

Così come tutti i festival programmati per questa estate, anche il Distruggi la Bassa Fest (del quale siamo orgogliosamente media partner) ha dovuto spostare il tutto al 2021 e sono già cominciate le riconferme, a partire da Youth of Today D. R. I.

Tutte le info nell’evento qui sotto:

https://facebook.com/events/s/distruggi-la-bassa-festival-20/552844832056433/?ti=as

Potrebbe interessarti..

BAY FEST 2021: riconfermati anche gli STRUNG OUT

Dopo le riconferme di Bad Religion, Circle Jerks, Bouncing Souls, Satanic Surfers e Sum 41 ... Read more

Related Tags

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Potrebbero interessarti anche ...