BRAKROCK 2020: altri nomi si aggiungono alla line up

Anche il Brakrock Ecofest ha annunciato altri nomi che vanno ad arricchire una line up che vede già confermati Bouncing Souls, Strike Anywhere, H2O, Flatliners, Authority Zero, Belvedere, Chaser, Drunktank e Downway.

Stiamo parlando di: Mad Caddies, Strung Out, Get Dead, D.R.I., Sick Of It All, Circle Jerks, Death By Stereo, Direct Hit!, The Drowns, Altitude e Toxic Shock.

Il Brakrock Ecofest si terrà i prossimi 7 e 8 Agosto a Duffel, in Belgio.

Per tutte le info:

https://www.brakrock.be/

https://www.facebook.com/Brakrockecofest/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1402782349880875/