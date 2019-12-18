Punkadeka 20 anni di DIY ...il libro

BRAKROCK 2020: altri nomi si aggiungono alla line up

  • A cura di Matteo Paganelli
  • Postato il
Total
2
Shares
Share
2 condivisioni finora ..... Fallo anche tu!

Anche il Brakrock Ecofest ha annunciato altri nomi che vanno ad arricchire una line up che vede già confermati Bouncing Souls, Strike Anywhere, H2O, Flatliners, Authority Zero, Belvedere, Chaser, Drunktank e Downway.
Stiamo parlando di: Mad Caddies, Strung Out, Get Dead, D.R.I., Sick Of It All, Circle Jerks, Death By Stereo, Direct Hit!, The Drowns, Altitude Toxic Shock.

 

 

 

 

 

Il Brakrock Ecofest si terrà i prossimi 7 e 8 Agosto a Duffel, in Belgio.

Per tutte le info:
https://www.brakrock.be/
https://www.facebook.com/Brakrockecofest/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1402782349880875/

Total
2
Shares
Share 2
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
Share 0
Share 0

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Potrebbero interessarti anche ...