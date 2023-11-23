34K
Nuovo singolo in uscita per i BE FAIR

byDeka
23 Novembre 2023

La punk band di Sheffield Be Fair sta per pubblicare il primo di una serie di singoli registrati al Nave Studio di Leeds con il produttore Andy Hawkins (Sunliner, Random Hand, The Human Project).

Venerdì 1 Dicembre i Be Fair pubblicheranno quindi un nuovo singolo intitolato Montreal Screwjob

Il singolo è un’evoluzione del modo di scrivere canzoni e della produzione sonora di Be Fair, pur mantenendo l’ impenitente crudezza che ha fatto guadagnare a Be Fair la sua reputazione nella scena punk britannica. 

Così è descritto dalla band :

“An unapologetic and mature love song for those who’ve weathered the storms of life together, long after the initial teenage infatuation has worn off. It deals with the genuine unfiltered emotions of loving someone with your whole heart despite the harsh realities of living together day after day, year after year.

This isn’t your typical superficial pop love song, this is a raw and relatable punk anthem for those who know love isn’t always easy”

 

