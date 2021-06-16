Nuovo video per i Rumjacks

I Rumjacks hanno pubblicato il video di “Rhythm Of Her Name”. La traccia è inclusa nel loro nuovo album “Hestia”, che è stato rilasciato a marzo con ampio successo di critica.

“‘Rhythm of her Name’ is one of those songs that only can arise out of tragedy. With ghastly undertones in both lyrics and video, the combination of the two has created some of my proudest work as both a songwriter and filmmaker. Being able to intertwine these to tell a full story (without giving away the song’s true meaning), has made this one really shine”.