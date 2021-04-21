PUNK ROCK RADUNO spostato al 2022 ma…

Era nell’aria, ora è ufficiale: la quinta edizione del Punk Rock Raduno è stata spostata al 2022, dal 14 al 17 luglio per essere precisi.

Purtroppo la situazione pandemica non consentirà lo svolgimento del più bel festival punk rock italiano e uno dei migliori in Europa, ma non tutto è perduto per l’estate 2021: dal 16 al 18 luglio prossimi si terrà la seconda edizione del Worst Raduno Ever, con concerti elettrici e acustici e molto altro.

Hey all,

As much as we hate having to do this again, Punk Rock Raduno 5 is postponed to July 14-17th 2022. Still, we’ll be waiting for you at @edonebergamo next July for the Second Worst Raduno!

It won’t be a proper Raduno (again…) but we’ll try and make the most of it starting FRIDAY, July 16th and going on on SATURDAY, July 17th, with electric shows, acoustic sets and more treats. And the goodbye Sunday brunch on July 18th.

You’re gonna need to be patient to know more about the bands and such – but let’s get to the most important stuff now: those of you who had booked your accommodation at the Bergamo Hostel can choose to keep their reservation for next year or to get a refund. Either way, you can check that out dropping a line at [email protected] or you will be contacted by our staff.OR you may as well keep your reservation for the Second Worst Raduno and receive a super special gadget as well as a guaranteed good time. It’s one more good reason to book your room for this event at the hostel in case you hadn’t done that already.

More info about the hostel will come in the next days!

Even if we still need to wait for PRR5, we’ll be doing our best to get back at it the right way. Stay tuned for more on the Second Worst Raduno, and see you in three months!

Per tutte le info:

