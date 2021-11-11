Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

29
12K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

SCREECHING WEASEL: scomparso Steve Cheese

byMatteo Paganelli
11 Novembre 2021

E’ scomparso Steve Cheese, all’anagrafe Stephen Dubick, il primo batterista degli Screeching Weasel coi quali ha inciso i primi due album, “Screeching Weasel” e “Boogadaboogadaboogada”.

Queste le parole dell’ex chitarrista John Jughead:
“We have lost our first Weasel. I am sad to announce that this morning Steve (Cheese) Dubick has passed away. Steve played drums on our first demo, our self titled record and of course the legendary album with the first appearance of the Weasel Logo, Boogada Boogada Boogada. His wedding on a campground in Wisconsin, where we played a horrible punk set at his reception will always stay with me.”

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am Not Longer Afraid to Die : "Illusory Walls"

byPostit
Next Article

LARS FREDERIKSEN: video di "Army of Zombies"

byMatteo Paganelli
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Nov 12
TRUE BELIEVERS DIY FEST 2021- First edition ! @Circolo Blackstar
Circolo BlackStar - Via Ravenna 104
Nov 12
MARDUK + guests | MILAN (Slaughter Club)
Slaughter Club - Via Tagliabue 4
Nov 12
HARDCORE (B)LOCK!
El Paso Occupato
Nov 12
FINE BEFORE YOU CAME live at Locomotiv Club | Bologna
LOCOMOTIV CLUB Bologna - Via Sebastiano Serlio 25/2
Nov 12
SHONAN – ALL COASTED – THE SLURMIES ?TheFactory?
The Factory - Viale del Lavoro 7
Nov 12
MAGIC JUKEBOX LIVE @Dardy – Music and Food
Dardy - Music and Food - via Costantino Dardi 5
Nov 12
ANDREA ROCK Live ? Tambourine Seregno
ARCI TAMBOURINE - via Carlo Tenca 16
Nov 13
LIVE TREMENDE + COFFEEKILLERS
A Skeggia - Via Andrea Costa 169/b
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.