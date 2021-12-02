Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

29
12K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

Si riuniscono gli STAR FUCKING HIPSTERS

byMatteo Paganelli
2 Dicembre 2021

Si riuniscono gli Star Fucking Hipsters. Una delle più controverse punk band della storia ha annunciato una reunion, con tanto di nuova line up che vede l’intramontabile Scott Sturgeon (Choking Victim/Leftover Crack)e Suzi Moon alla voce (Civet/Turbolent Hearts) alla chitarra, James McDowell (Gen Why/Crime Revenge) al basso e Gayla Brooks (Fat Heaven) alla batteria.

Queste le parole di una delle new entry, Suzi Moon:
“I met Stza and the LÖC guys at Rebellion Festival 2017 and instantly clicked with them. Leftover Crack was the first bigger band to offer my old band Turbulent Hearts a solid direct support slot on a UK tour. I’ll always be super grateful for that. I’m a huge fan of Stza’s songwriting, and have loved the SFH tunes since the first time I heard them. It’s an honor to join this legendary project and I am so excited to be singing songs that mean so much to the fans.”

La punk band di NYC ha pubblicato l’ultimo album “From The Dumpster To The Grave” nel 2011, ultima uscita sotto Fat Wreck Chords (ora l’intero catalogo di Stza e soci e passato alla Tankcrimes Records).

Gli Star Fucking Hipsters saranno in tour negli USA (prime apparizioni live dal 2013), speriamo in una loro venuta nel Vecchio Continente.

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

THE COPYRIGHTS: ecco il video di "Part of the Landscape"

byMatteo Paganelli
Potrebbe interessarti..
LEGGI TUTTO

GREEN DAY: nuove demo

Dopo lo spettacolare concerto di Cleveland e l’entrata ufficiale nella Rock’n’Roll Hall Of Fame, a quanto pare i…
LEGGI TUTTO

Prime date estive per i LEECHES!

I Leeches, dopo l’ottimo “Underwater”, hanno annunciato le prime date del tour estivo. L’ Underwater Summer Tour che promuoverà l’ultimo…
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Dic 01
Viagra Boys – Milano – 01.12.21 (SOLD OUT)
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - Via Pietrasanta 16
Dic 02
LA VENDETTA DELLE PUNK di Vivien Goldman | Presentazione libro + DjSet by Laura Gramuglia
Gallery16 - Via Nazario Sauro, 16A
Dic 03
Benefit Antifascista – GANG in concerto
ARCI CASTELLARANO
Dic 03
The Manges / Mad Rollers / Grey Blue Ashes @Traffic
Traffic Live - via prenestina 738
Dic 03
“SENZA AMOR NON VALE NULLA” – Live
Bunker - via niccolò paganini 0/200
Dic 04
Santa Ska! ABGESAGT!
Reduit am Rheinufer - Am Rheinufer
Dic 04
CBC: FACE YOUR ENEMY + DA4TH +IMPERIALS Live al Circolo DEV
Circolo DEV - via capo di lucca 29/3G
Dic 04
SKINHEAD SOLIDARITY – VOL II
CSA Baraonda - via Pacinotti
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.