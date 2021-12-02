Si riuniscono gli Star Fucking Hipsters. Una delle più controverse punk band della storia ha annunciato una reunion, con tanto di nuova line up che vede l’intramontabile Scott Sturgeon (Choking Victim/Leftover Crack)e Suzi Moon alla voce (Civet/Turbolent Hearts) alla chitarra, James McDowell (Gen Why/Crime Revenge) al basso e Gayla Brooks (Fat Heaven) alla batteria.



Queste le parole di una delle new entry, Suzi Moon:

“I met Stza and the LÖC guys at Rebellion Festival 2017 and instantly clicked with them. Leftover Crack was the first bigger band to offer my old band Turbulent Hearts a solid direct support slot on a UK tour. I’ll always be super grateful for that. I’m a huge fan of Stza’s songwriting, and have loved the SFH tunes since the first time I heard them. It’s an honor to join this legendary project and I am so excited to be singing songs that mean so much to the fans.”

La punk band di NYC ha pubblicato l’ultimo album “From The Dumpster To The Grave” nel 2011, ultima uscita sotto Fat Wreck Chords (ora l’intero catalogo di Stza e soci e passato alla Tankcrimes Records).

Gli Star Fucking Hipsters saranno in tour negli USA (prime apparizioni live dal 2013), speriamo in una loro venuta nel Vecchio Continente.