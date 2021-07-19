Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

Novella grafica per i RISE AGAINST

byMatteo Paganelli
19 Luglio 2021

I Rise Against hanno annunciato che il 12 Ottobre prossimo uscirà Z2 Comics “Rise Against Presents: Nowhere Generation“, una novella grafica scritta da Shaun Simon e illustrata da Sally Cantirino, Val Halvorson, Huseyin Ozkan, e Soo Lee.
Il titolo della novella fa riferimento all’ultimo disco della punk band di Chicago “Nowhere Generation”.

