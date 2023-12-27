T.S.O.L.: in vinile la colonna sonora del documentario “IGNORE HEROES”

“IGNORE HEROES” è il titolo del documentario che racconta la storia di una delle più influenti punk band californiane degli anni ’80, i T.S.O.L.

Il documentario è uscito pochi mesi fa e da poche settimane è disponibile la sua colonna sonora, sia in digitale che in vinile (DC-Jam Records). Il vinile contiene le reinterpretazioni dei pezzi più famosi della band di Long Beach da parte di Greg Kuehn, pezzi raccontati dalle parole del frontman Jack Grisham.

“Jack Grisham is an unconventional artist, and his directorial debut film is an unconventionally structured documentary that tells the fractured fairytale of one of the most violent bands in American history. T.S.O.L. exploded onto the Southern California hardcore punk scene in 1978 from the ashes of the notoriously antisocial Long Beach band Vicious Circle and, over the span of five foundational years, managed to record two EPs and two LPs with Grisham that continue to find new audiences 40 years later. Singer/songwriter Grisham was the handsome and hulking suburban ringmaster who commandeered audiences of thousands and was poised to become something of an accidental death rock revolutionary before dropping out of the scene to pursue synthesizer-oriented music and his own personal demons. Through colorful standup monologues, raw archival footage, animation and interviews with the people who made it all happen, IGNORE HEROES candidly contextualizes the excesses that fueled the inexorable crash and burn of TRUE SOUNDS OF LIBERTY!”.

Queste le parole di Greg Kuehn, originariamente pianista di musica classica trasferitosi nell?orange County e diventato uno dei più importanti musicisti punk della storia, suonando sporadicamente anche con gli X, seminale punk bamd di Los Angeles.