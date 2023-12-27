34K
20K
PUNKADEKA CHARTS TOP 20 2023

byDeka
27 Dicembre 2023

Ecco la classifica ufficiale dei 20 singoli più popolari su Spotify powered by Punkadeka.it
La classifica non è basata su votazioni o opinioni, offre una visione reale basata sulla popolarità di Spotify dei pezzi contenuti nella playlist New Singles 2023.

1 ONE MORE TIME blink-182
2 The American Dream Is Killing Me Green Day
3 Rise Up Sum 41
4 Look Ma, No Brains! Green Day
5 Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs Alkaline Trio
6 Try The Menzingers
7 C’est La Vie Madness
8 Tomorrow Never Comes Rancid
9 Modern Love All Time Low
10 The Bomb The Hives
11 Losing What We Love Knuckle Puck
12 El Àtico Ska-P
13 Violent Closure GEL
14 Devil’s Itch DRAIN
15 Autumn The Gaslight Anthem
16 Too Many Things The Linda Lindas
17 Palm Trees and Pines Mad Caddies
18 Fog Machine White Reaper
19 Between Our Teeth The Flatliners
20 Flowers Bowling For Soup
byMatteo Paganelli
