PUNKADEKA CHARTS TOP 20 2023

Ecco la classifica ufficiale dei 20 singoli più popolari su Spotify powered by Punkadeka.it

La classifica non è basata su votazioni o opinioni, offre una visione reale basata sulla popolarità di Spotify dei pezzi contenuti nella playlist New Singles 2023.

1 ONE MORE TIME blink-182 2 The American Dream Is Killing Me Green Day 3 Rise Up Sum 41 4 Look Ma, No Brains! Green Day 5 Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs Alkaline Trio 6 Try The Menzingers 7 C’est La Vie Madness 8 Tomorrow Never Comes Rancid 9 Modern Love All Time Low 10 The Bomb The Hives 11 Losing What We Love Knuckle Puck 12 El Àtico Ska-P 13 Violent Closure GEL 14 Devil’s Itch DRAIN 15 Autumn The Gaslight Anthem 16 Too Many Things The Linda Lindas 17 Palm Trees and Pines Mad Caddies 18 Fog Machine White Reaper 19 Between Our Teeth The Flatliners 20 Flowers Bowling For Soup