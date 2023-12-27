PUNKADEKA CHARTS TOP 20 2023

Ecco la classifica ufficiale dei 20 singoli più popolari su Spotify powered by Punkadeka.it
La classifica non è basata su votazioni o opinioni, offre una visione reale basata sulla popolarità di Spotify dei pezzi contenuti nella playlist New Singles 2023.
|1
|ONE MORE TIME
|blink-182
|2
|The American Dream Is Killing Me
|Green Day
|3
|Rise Up
|Sum 41
|4
|Look Ma, No Brains!
|Green Day
|5
|Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs
|Alkaline Trio
|6
|Try
|The Menzingers
|7
|C’est La Vie
|Madness
|8
|Tomorrow Never Comes
|Rancid
|9
|Modern Love
|All Time Low
|10
|The Bomb
|The Hives
|11
|Losing What We Love
|Knuckle Puck
|12
|El Àtico
|Ska-P
|13
|Violent Closure
|GEL
|14
|Devil’s Itch
|DRAIN
|15
|Autumn
|The Gaslight Anthem
|16
|Too Many Things
|The Linda Lindas
|17
|Palm Trees and Pines
|Mad Caddies
|18
|Fog Machine
|White Reaper
|19
|Between Our Teeth
|The Flatliners
|20
|Flowers
|Bowling For Soup