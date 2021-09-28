Terzo singolo estratto dal nuovo album dei I LIKE ALLIE

Your Superpowers Are Stupid è il titolo del terzo singolo estratto da “Rare Instances of Independent Thinking“, nuovo album dei lombardi I Like Allie.
Il nuovo lavoro della emo/punk rock band uscirà il prossimo 8 ottobre per Paper + Plastick Records (USA), Engineer Records (U.K), NoReason Records e General Soreness Records (Europa). Registrato da Alessandro Caneva (Fone Before You Came, Fratelli Calafuria), mixato da Jeff Dean (Samiam, Braid) e masterizzato da Dean Coutant (The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, War on Women), “Rare Instances of Independent Thinking” rappresenta il terzo album della band di Milano.
Ascoltate Your Superpowers Are Stupid qui sotto.
Your Superpowers Are Stupid è il titolo del terzo singolo estratto da “Rare Instances of Independent Thinking“, nuovo album dei lombardi I Like Allie.