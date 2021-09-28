Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

The Latest

Terzo singolo estratto dal nuovo album dei I LIKE ALLIE

byMatteo Paganelli
28 Settembre 2021

Your Superpowers Are Stupid è il titolo del terzo singolo estratto da “Rare Instances of Independent Thinking“, nuovo album dei lombardi I Like Allie.
Il nuovo lavoro della emo/punk rock band uscirà il prossimo 8 ottobre per Paper + Plastick Records (USA), Engineer Records (U.K), NoReason Records e General Soreness Records (Europa). Registrato da Alessandro Caneva (Fone Before You Came, Fratelli Calafuria), mixato da Jeff Dean (Samiam, Braid) e masterizzato da Dean Coutant (The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, War on Women), “Rare Instances of Independent Thinking” rappresenta il terzo album della band di Milano.
Ascoltate Your Superpowers Are Stupid qui sotto.

