Video di “Borders” per i THE CASUALTIES

Qui sotto potete vedere il video di Borders, pezzo contenuto in “Written in Blood”, ultimo album dei californiani The Casualties uscito lo scorso anno per Cleopatra Records.

Queste le parole della band riguardo al video, esplicitamente anti-Trump:

“This is a stripped-down video from our hearts that cuts to the bone. We wanted to show the band in our most raw form and give the viewer an idea of the different faces that this ‘border issue’ affects. Also, we’re not holding back on how we feel about Trump. This is lyrical machine gun fire pointed right between the eyes of this asshole and anyone who follows him! The video is visually and musically a protest song of our generation and we’ve had enough! Fuck your President and fuck your wall.”