F.O.D.: in streaming “Hope For a Moment”

I F.O.D., punk rock band belga, ha rilasciato il video di Hope For a Moment, un pezzo registrato con la collaborazione di molti amici del quartetto.
Il pezzo è stato registrato per sensibilizzare i temi di povertà e per solidarietà nei confronti di tutti i rifugiati.

Queste le parole della band:
“The rising numbers of poverty can no longer be ignored!
“Hope For A Moment” describes the poorest layer of our society and how people living in these bad conditions are in a constant struggle to find their way out of the downward spiral they wake up to on a daily basis.”



