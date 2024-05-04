NOFX gli orari degli ultimi show

Di seguito gli orari delle date Italiane del FINAL TOUR della band californiana:

Sabato 11 maggio 2024 (SOLD OUT)

NOFX playing ‘Punk In Drublic’, ‘Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing’, ‘Pump Up The Valuum’ + more

Special guests: Circle Jerks, Comeback Kid, Raw Power, The Last Gang, Versus The World

APERTURA CANCELLI. Ore 15.00

Versus The World: ore 16.00

The Last Gang: ore 17.00

Raw Power: ore ore 17.50

Comeback Kid: ore 18.40

Circle Jerks: ore 19.40

Nofx: ore 21.00

a seguire

Melvinator aftershow: 23.45 @CarroSocialClub (ex “il Maglio”)

Domenica 12 maggio 2024

NOFX playing ‘So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes’, ‘White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean’, The Decline + more

Special guests: Circle Jerks, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, Talco, The Meffs, Clowns, Bad Frog

APERTURA CANCELLI. Ore 15.00

Bad Frog: ore 16.00

Clowns: ore 16.45

The Meffs: ore 17.30

Talco: ore 18.20

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls: ore 199.00

Circle Jerks: ore 20.10

NOFX: 21.30



Ultimi biglietti: https://www.ticketsms.it/search?k=nofx

