PUNKADEKA FESTIVAL 25th Anniversary
The Latest

NOFX gli orari degli ultimi show

byDeka
4 Maggio 2024

Di seguito gli orari delle date Italiane del FINAL TOUR della band californiana:

Sabato 11 maggio 2024 (SOLD OUT)

NOFX playing ‘Punk In Drublic’, ‘Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing’, ‘Pump Up The Valuum’ + more

Special guests: Circle Jerks, Comeback Kid, Raw Power, The Last Gang, Versus The World

APERTURA CANCELLI. Ore 15.00
Versus The World: ore 16.00
The Last Gang: ore 17.00
Raw Power: ore ore 17.50
Comeback Kid: ore 18.40
Circle Jerks: ore 19.40
Nofx: ore 21.00

a seguire
Melvinator aftershow: 23.45 @CarroSocialClub (ex “il Maglio”)

Domenica 12 maggio 2024

NOFX playing ‘So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes’, ‘White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean’, The Decline + more

Special guests: Circle Jerks, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, Talco, The Meffs, Clowns, Bad Frog

APERTURA CANCELLI. Ore 15.00
Bad Frog: ore 16.00
Clowns: ore 16.45
The Meffs: ore 17.30
Talco: ore 18.20
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls: ore 199.00
Circle Jerks: ore 20.10
NOFX: 21.30


Ultimi biglietti: https://www.ticketsms.it/search?k=nofx

 

I locali punk da conoscere in Italia-Officine Libra, un luogo nato grazie ai Ramones


