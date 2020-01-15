Punkadeka 20 anni di DIY ...il libro

BRAKROCK ECOFEST 2020: aggiunte altre bands

Non si fermano gli annunci per quanto riguarda il Brakrock Ecofest, bellissimo punk rock festival che si terrà i prossimi 7 e 8 Agosto a Duffel in Belgio.
Dopo Circle Jerks, Sick Of It All, Strung Out, H2O, Flatliners, Strike Anywhere, Mad Caddies, D.R.I., Bouncing Souls, Authority Zero, Get Dead, Direct Hit! e tanti altri è il momento di Red City Radio, The Decline, The Real McKenzies, F.O.D. The Old Wives.

Per tutte le info:

https://www.brakrock.be/
https://www.facebook.com/Brakrockecofest/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1402782349880875/

