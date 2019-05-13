BAY FEST 2019: si aggiungono JOEY CAPE (Lagwagon) e DAVE HOUSE (The Loved Ones)

Altre due aggiunte comunicateci dai ragazzi del Bay Fest: si tratta di due set acustici di Joey Cape e Dave House.
I frontman di Lagwagon e The Loved Ones suoneranno in acustico sul Beach Stage adiacente al Parco Pavese di Bellaria Igea Marina (Rimini), rispettivamente il 13 e il 12 agosto.
Joey Cape e Dave House si aggiungono alla line up che vede confermati gli headliners Nofx, Ska-P e The Offspring, oltre che Good Riddance, Less Than Jake, Sick Of It All, Pennywise, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Masked Intruder, PUP, The Story So Far e i nostrani Shandon, Punkreas e Persiana Jones.
La quarta edizione del Bay Fest si terrà i prossimi 12, 13 e 14 Agosto.
Per tutte le info:
https://www.bayfest.it/
https://www.facebook.com/BayFestSummer/
https://www.facebook.com/events/543256422766157/
Organizza Hub Music Factory
https://www.hubmusicfactory.com/