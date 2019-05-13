BAY FEST 2019: si aggiungono JOEY CAPE (Lagwagon) e DAVE HOUSE (The Loved Ones)

  • A cura di Matteo Paganelli
  • Postato il
Total
4
Shares
Share
4 condivisioni finora ..... Fallo anche tu!

Altre due aggiunte comunicateci dai ragazzi del Bay Fest: si tratta di due set acustici di Joey Cape e Dave House.
I frontman di Lagwagon e The Loved Ones suoneranno in acustico sul Beach Stage adiacente al Parco Pavese di Bellaria Igea Marina (Rimini), rispettivamente il 13 e il 12 agosto.

 

Joey Cape e Dave House si aggiungono alla line up che vede confermati gli headliners Nofx, Ska-P The Offspring, oltre che Good Riddance, Less Than Jake, Sick Of It All, Pennywise, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Masked Intruder, PUP, The Story So Far e i nostrani Shandon, PunkreasPersiana Jones.

La quarta edizione del Bay Fest si terrà i prossimi 12, 13 e 14 Agosto.
Per tutte le info:
https://www.bayfest.it/
https://www.facebook.com/BayFestSummer/
https://www.facebook.com/events/543256422766157/

Organizza Hub Music Factory
https://www.hubmusicfactory.com/

Total
4
Shares
Like 4
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
Share 0
Like 0

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Potrebbero interessarti anche ...