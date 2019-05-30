BAY FEST 2019: svelate le tre bands vincitrici del contest

Ecco svelate le tre bands che avranno il piacere di aprire le tre giornate del Bay Fest 2019: si tratta di All Coasted (punk rock da Vicenza), T.F.V. (punk rock/melodic hardcore da Reggio Emilia) e Viboras (punk rock da Milano).

Le tre punk band italiane vanno ad aggiungersi a una line up da urlo con Offspring, Nofx, Ska-P, pennywise, Good Riddance, Sick of it All, Less Than Jake, Masked Intruder, Joey Cape, Dave House, Dead Kennedys, The Story So Far, Pup, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Punkreas, Shandon e Persiana Jones.

La quarta edizione del Bay Fest si svolgerà il 12, 13 e 14 Agosto prossimi al Parco Pavese di Bellaria Igea Marina.

Per tutte le info su biglietti, area camping e line up:

https://www.bayfest.it/

https://www.facebook.com/BayFestSummer/

https://www.facebook.com/events/543256422766157/

Organizza Hub Music Factory:

https://www.hubmusicfactory.com/