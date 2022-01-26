29
12K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

DECENT CRIMINAL: nuovo singolo in rete

byMatteo Paganelli
26 Gennaio 2022

I Decent Criminal sono una punk rock band californiana e Summer Trip è il titolo di un loro nuovo pezzo.

Queste le parole di presentazione del cantante/chitarrista Tristan Martinez:
This song is about a bad acid trip I’d had the summer before last. Was all sick and having trouble breathing. Spent the night on and off the toilet ‘cause you asked, ripping my inhalers and going down the rabbit hole of looking up symptoms for everything. Was a couple months into COVID so almost convinced myself I had to go to the hospital, then Hunt came over, made breakfast and was like naw fool. That kinda thing is about the headspace you’re in and I wasn’t in a good one that time around“.

Qui sotto il pezzo:

 

L’ultimo album da studio del quartetto di Santa Rosa, “Bliss” è uscito nel 2018 per Bearded Punk Records e Wiretap Records.

 

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

AGE OF APOCALYPSE: nuovo pezzo in rete

byMatteo Paganelli
Next Article

MIDDLE FINGER: in aprile fuori "ABBIAMO ANCORA VOCE"!!

byMatt Murphys
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Feb 01
ANNULLATO – Comeback Kid + Guests | Legend Club, Milano
Legend Club Milano - Viale Enrico Fermi, 98 - Milano (MM Affori Centro)
Feb 05
Powerviolence first lesson in FOA Boccaccio
Via Timavo, 12, 20900 Monza MB, Italia
Feb 06
DAVE HAUSE & THE MERMAID | @ Legend Club
Legend Club Milano - Viale Enrico Fermi, 98 - Milano (MM Affori Centro)
Feb 11
MADBEAT + Bad Frog | Blah Blah
Via Po, 21, 10124 Torino TO, Italia
Feb 13
ANNULLATO Deez Nuts | Legend Club, Milano
Legend Club Milano - Viale Enrico Fermi, 98 - Milano (MM Affori Centro)
Feb 19
ØJNE (Mi) + Vilma // RIflesso // Dawnbringer // Waste Away @ Cueva Rock
CuevaRock Live
Feb 23
Knocked Loose + Terror @Bloom, Mezzago (MB)
Bloom - Via Curiel 39
Feb 25
OOC present BOOZE & GLORY live at Magenta (MI)
XO Music, Food & Spirits - viale Piemonte 10
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.