HANK VON HELL (TURBONEGRO): RIP

La notizia è di qualche giorno fa: ci ha lasciato Hank Von Hell, cantante e fondatore dei Turbonegro.

A renderlo noto è proprio la death rock band norvegese con un post sui social:

“It is with immense sadness we received the tragic news that Hans-Erik «Hertis» Dyvik Husby has passed away. We are thankful for the times, the moments and the magic we shared with Hans-Erik in Turbonegro during the years 1993-2009. As a charismatic frontman who equally channeled humor and vulnerability, Hans-Erik was crucial for the band’s appeal. He was a warm and big hearted human, a spiritually and intellectually seeking person who loved having a conversation with anyone. We are proud of what we created together as rock brothers in Turbonegro – the music, the characters, our whole universe. Hank Von Helvete remains an iconic figure in the history of Norwegian rock and popular culture, and also made a mark as a profile in the international rock´n´roll community.

Actor, romantic and entertainer – through his life Hank left no doubt that he was a man for the stage, loving the spotlight and the room’s attention. Our thoughts and hearts go to his family. Rest In Peace.”