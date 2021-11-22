Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

29
12K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

HANK VON HELL (TURBONEGRO): RIP

byMatteo Paganelli
22 Novembre 2021

La notizia è di qualche giorno fa: ci ha lasciato Hank Von Hell, cantante e fondatore dei Turbonegro.
A renderlo noto è proprio la death rock band norvegese con un post sui social:

It is with immense sadness we received the tragic news that Hans-Erik «Hertis» Dyvik Husby has passed away. We are thankful for the times, the moments and the magic we shared with Hans-Erik in Turbonegro during the years 1993-2009. As a charismatic frontman who equally channeled humor and vulnerability, Hans-Erik was crucial for the band’s appeal. He was a warm and big hearted human, a spiritually and intellectually seeking person who loved having a conversation with anyone. We are proud of what we created together as rock brothers in Turbonegro – the music, the characters, our whole universe. Hank Von Helvete remains an iconic figure in the history of Norwegian rock and popular culture, and also made a mark as a profile in the international rock´n´roll community.
Actor, romantic and entertainer – through his life Hank left no doubt that he was a man for the stage, loving the spotlight and the room’s attention. Our thoughts and hearts go to his family. Rest In Peace.”

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

Strappare lungo i bordi la playlist su Spotify

byDeka
A proposito di Turbonegro...
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Nov 26
ADESCITE GOES TO CANE! vol. 2
CANE - corso perrone 22r
Nov 26
KALI MASI (usa) + guest @INK Club, BG
Spazio Ligera - via Padova, 133
Nov 26
The MANGES – Release party “Punk Rock Addio”
BLAH BLAH - via Po 21
Nov 26
“CRAZY TRIP” RELEASE [email protected]
Outsider - Via San Cassiano, 72
Nov 27
C.I.Q. Skanking – live FISH BONES + RED MOON HEROES
Laboratori del/ C.I.Q
Nov 27
PUNX LIVE AND ALIVE Taste the Floor/The Seeker/Double Me/Gli Stronzi/Shoki/Gazed/Minus Hero/Bacon’s
CSA Baraonda - via Pacinotti
Nov 27
The Manges + Guests | Tunnel Club, Milano
Tunnel Club - Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini 30
Nov 27
Vintage Violence album release show @ Legend, Milano | 27 novembre 2021
Legend Club Milano - Viale Enrico Fermi, 98 - Milano (MM Affori Centro)
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.