Libro sulla SST RECORDS a cura di Jim Ruland

Jim Ruland lo ha fatto di nuovo. Dopo aver collaborato con Keith Morris (Black Flag/Circle Jerks) per “My Damage” e coi Bad Religion per “Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion“, lo scrittore californiano ci narrerà la storia della gloriosa SST Records di Greg Ginn (Black Flag) nel suo nuovo libro “Corporate Rock Sucks: The Rise and Fall of SST Records” in uscita il prossimo 22 aprile per Hatchette Records.

Verrà svelato tutto ciò che riguarda la misteriosa etichetta fondata a Long Beach, California, dal chitarrista dei Black Flag, etichetta che ha lanciato dischi di band come Husker Du, Sonic Youth e Soundgarden, oltreché, naturalmente, la band punta di diamante dell’hardcore californiano.

“Through extensive research and interviews with the label’s former employees, as well as musicians, managers, producers, photographers, video directors, and label heads, Corporate Rock Sucks presents an unauthorized narrative history of the indie record label that was the sound of the underground.” (Jim Ruland)



