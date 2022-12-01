MADNESS a lavoro per il nuovo album

Con un post su twitter i leggendari Madness hanno annunciato al mondo di essere in studio a comporre il nuovo album. Queste le loro parole: “Please allow us to introduce ourselves… we’re back in the studio recording the new album… this one sounds about finished?!?”.
Non ci resta che attendere ulteriori anticipazioni sul successore di “Can’t Touch Us Now” del 2016.
Con un post su twitter i leggendari Madness hanno annunciato al mondo di essere in studio a comporre il nuovo album. Queste le loro parole: “Please allow us to introduce ourselves… we’re back in the studio recording the new album… this one sounds about finished?!?”.