Mark Hoppus (BLINK 182) è guarito dal cancro!

Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who send support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.”



Con queste poche parole pubblicate sul profilo Instagram ufficiale, Mark Hoppus dei Blink 182 ha annunciato di essere guarito dal cancro.





Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) • Foto e video di Instagram