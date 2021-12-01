MXPX: uscita a sorpresa per un live album (in digitale) e nuovo video on-line

Sorpresa per tutti i fan degli MxPx: la punk rock band californiana ha fatto uscire un live album digitale che contiene le 23 canzoni che Mike Herrera e soci hanno eseguito a San Antonio a febbraio del 2020.

L’ep è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e a breve uscirà una nostra recensione.



Questa la tracklist:

Secret Weapon

All Of It

The Darkest Places

Middlename

Cold and All Alone

Everything Sucks

Educated Guess

Dolores

Rolling Strong

My Mistake

Tomorrow’s Another Day

Heard That Sound

First Day of The Rest of Our Lives

Doing Time

Let’s Ride

Southbound

Chick Magnet

Responsibility

For Always

Friday Tonight

My Life Story

Walking Bye

Punk Rawk Show

Qui sotto invece potete vedere il video di Hold Your Tongue and Say Apple, nuovo pezzo degli MxPx.