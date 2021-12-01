Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

29
12K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

MXPX: uscita a sorpresa per un live album (in digitale) e nuovo video on-line

byMatteo Paganelli
1 Dicembre 2021

Sorpresa per tutti i fan degli MxPx: la punk rock band californiana ha fatto uscire un live album digitale che contiene le 23 canzoni che Mike Herrera e soci hanno eseguito a San Antonio a febbraio del 2020.

L’ep è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e a breve uscirà una nostra recensione.

Questa la tracklist:
Secret Weapon
All Of It
The Darkest Places
Middlename
Cold and All Alone
Everything Sucks
Educated Guess
Dolores
Rolling Strong
My Mistake
Tomorrow’s Another Day
Heard That Sound
First Day of The Rest of Our Lives
Doing Time
Let’s Ride
Southbound
Chick Magnet
Responsibility
For Always
Friday Tonight
My Life Story
Walking Bye
Punk Rawk Show

Qui sotto invece potete vedere il video di Hold Your Tongue and Say Apple, nuovo pezzo degli MxPx.

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

AUTHORITY ZERO: è on-line il video di "Ollie Ollie Oxen Free"

byMatteo Paganelli
A proposito di MxPx...
Potrebbe interessarti..
LEGGI TUTTO

NOFX: nuovo EP

I Nofx hanno annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo EP intitolato “Stoke Extinguisher”, disponibile dal prossimo 26 novembre naturalmente per…
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Dic 01
Viagra Boys – Milano – 01.12.21 (SOLD OUT)
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - Via Pietrasanta 16
Dic 02
LA VENDETTA DELLE PUNK di Vivien Goldman | Presentazione libro + DjSet by Laura Gramuglia
Gallery16 - Via Nazario Sauro, 16A
Dic 03
Benefit Antifascista – GANG in concerto
ARCI CASTELLARANO
Dic 03
The Manges / Mad Rollers / Grey Blue Ashes @Traffic
Traffic Live - via prenestina 738
Dic 03
“SENZA AMOR NON VALE NULLA” – Live
Bunker - via niccolò paganini 0/200
Dic 04
Santa Ska! ABGESAGT!
Reduit am Rheinufer - Am Rheinufer
Dic 04
CBC: FACE YOUR ENEMY + DA4TH +IMPERIALS Live al Circolo DEV
Circolo DEV - via capo di lucca 29/3G
Dic 04
SKINHEAD SOLIDARITY – VOL II
CSA Baraonda - via Pacinotti
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.