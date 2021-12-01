MXPX: uscita a sorpresa per un live album (in digitale) e nuovo video on-line

Sorpresa per tutti i fan degli MxPx: la punk rock band californiana ha fatto uscire un live album digitale che contiene le 23 canzoni che Mike Herrera e soci hanno eseguito a San Antonio a febbraio del 2020.
L’ep è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e a breve uscirà una nostra recensione.
Questa la tracklist:
Secret Weapon
All Of It
The Darkest Places
Middlename
Cold and All Alone
Everything Sucks
Educated Guess
Dolores
Rolling Strong
My Mistake
Tomorrow’s Another Day
Heard That Sound
First Day of The Rest of Our Lives
Doing Time
Let’s Ride
Southbound
Chick Magnet
Responsibility
For Always
Friday Tonight
My Life Story
Walking Bye
Punk Rawk Show
Qui sotto invece potete vedere il video di Hold Your Tongue and Say Apple, nuovo pezzo degli MxPx.