Nuovo 7″ per i OFF WITH THEIR HEADS

“I’m sure most of you know, but Kyle and I do a podcast. It’s called Anxious and Angry. On this week’s episode (Ep. 278), we play both songs on our upcoming 7″ tribute to Richard Butler. You can hear that wherever you get podcasts. We will be offering a limited color of the vinyl this Friday on our Bandcamp page as well.”

Con queste parole Ryan Young, frontman degli Off With Their Heads, ha annunciato la futura uscita di un nuovo 45 giri della punk rock band di Minneapolis.

Il 7″ tributo a Richard Butler è disponibile in più colori e sarà in edizione limitata:

