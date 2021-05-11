Nuovo album per i THE STRANGLERS

Un pezzo da 90 del primo punk rock inglese sta per tornare con un nuovo album. Stiamo parlando dei The Stranglers, storica punk band britannica fondata nel 1974 che il prossimo 10 settembre pubblicherà il nuovo album “Dark Matters”, a distanza di quasi 10 anni da “Giants”.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare il primo singolo estratto And If You Should See Dave…, traccia dedicata al tastierista Dave Greenfield morto a maggio dello scorso anno per COVID.

“A year ago, on May 3rd my great friend and colleague of 45 years, Dave Greenfield, passed away, another victim of the pandemic. We had already recorded most of the album with him and during the lockdowns our only wish was to complete it as a fitting tribute to his life and work. I consider this to be one of our finest recordings.”

1. Water

2. This Song

3. And If You Should See Dave…

4. If Something’s Gonna Kill Me (It Might As Well Be Love)

5. No Mans Land

6. The Lines

7. Payday

8. Down

9. The Last Men On The Moon

10. White Stallion

11. Breathe