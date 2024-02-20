34K
Nuovo live album per gli ADOLESCENTS

byMatteo Paganelli
20 Febbraio 2024

Una delle più importanti punk band della storia sta per tornare con un nuovo live album: stiamo parlando degli Adolescents. La band californiana uscirà il prossimo 17 maggio con “The Rob Ritter Tapes – Live At Starwood 1980/1981″, un doppio cd o lp che conterrà registrazioni live risalenti ai primissimi anni ’80.

Punk rock pioneers @theadolescentsusa ADOLESCENTS are set to release a historic double LP, titled “The Rob Ritter Tapes – Live At Starwood… | Instagram

Qui il pre-ordine:
CD: ADOLESCENTS – The Rob Ritter Tapes 2CD | OUT OF VOGUE SHOP / EN
LP: ADOLESCENTS – The Rob Ritter Tapes 12″ DO-LP – RED/BLUE Incl. 2CD | OUT OF VOGUE SHOP / EN

