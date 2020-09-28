Nuovo pezzo per The Bloodstrings “Heavy Cross”

La band Punkabilly tedesca ha pubblicato da pochi giorni un nuovo pezzo.

Heavy cross è il quarto brano del 2020 tratto dalle sessioni live in studio presso Nota Falsa Studios.



“Heavy Cross è qualcosa che avremmo dovuto scrivere molto tempo fa”, dice Celina, cantante della band che ha suonato in tour mondiali, inclusi festival leggendari come Wacken in Germania o Rebellion in Inghilterra.



Celina si è anche fatta portavoce della campagna Punk Rock Against Gender Violence (guarda la video intevista a sostegno del progetto!):



“It is about being a woman in the music industry or in society itself. It is about being treated differently, being sexualized. Every woman knows the feeling of having to defend herself in her job, in her relationship or in her everyday life. I personally have been treated different than my male band mates on shows and festivals and that song is a clear statement against that.”













