Nuovo singolo per CHUCK RAGAN (HOT WATER MUSIC)

byMatteo Paganelli
10 Dicembre 2023

Echo The Walls è il titolo del nuovo singolo di Chuck Ragan, frontman dei mitici Hot Water Music.

Many of the songs that I discover and gravitate to stem from love and reflection, that said, love and reflection isn’t always pleasant and often at times painful. Songwriting to me has always been about looking deeper into myself to overcome my faults and dark sides.  Whether I find them myself or learn of them from loved ones. It’s a blessing and a privilege to stand on stage and play music for people,” he explains. “I meet so many folks out there, and they’re so hospitable and so kind and say such nice things to me about the songs. The support and the energy that I get from them is what makes it possible for me to keep doing this. And when I’m there and in that moment, it’s important to me to give it back to them as strongly as they’re giving it to me”.

Il pezzo, uscito digitalmente, potrebbe anticipare un nuovo album da studio del cantautore della Florida: restate sintonizzati.

