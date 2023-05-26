POISON IDEA: nuovo live album in uscita

Nuovo live album in uscita per i Poison Idea.
La storica hardcore band di Portland è pronta all’uscita di “Young Lords”, live registrato il 5 maggio 1982 al Metropolis Club.
Questa la tracklist:
1. Bounce The Rubble
2. All Right
3. Give It Up
4. Think Twice
5. Theme
6. Beach Blanket Bong-out (JFA)
7. (I Hate) Reggae
8. Empty Gun
9. Come Out Fighting
10. Dance Of Rage
11. Spy
12. Young Lord
13. M.I.A.
14. Broken Up
15. Underage
16. Public Defender (SOA)
17. New Right
18. M-80
19. Castration
20. In My Headache