POISON IDEA: nuovo live album in uscita

byMatteo Paganelli
26 Maggio 2023

Nuovo live album in uscita per i Poison Idea.
La storica hardcore band di Portland è pronta all’uscita di “Young Lords”, live registrato il 5 maggio 1982 al Metropolis Club.
Questa la tracklist:

1. Bounce The Rubble

2. All Right

3. Give It Up

4. Think Twice

5. Theme

6. Beach Blanket Bong-out (JFA)

7. (I Hate) Reggae

8. Empty Gun

9. Come Out Fighting

10. Dance Of Rage

11. Spy

12. Young Lord

13. M.I.A.

14. Broken Up

15. Underage

16. Public Defender (SOA)

17. New Right

18. M-80

19. Castration

20. In My Headache

