PUNK ROCK RADUNO: ecco il dettaglio della tre giorni punk rock dell’estate

Qui sotto potete vedere il dettaglio e la distribuzione della band in quella che si preannuncia la tre giorni punk rock dell’estate italiana:

Derozer, The Creeps, The Livermores, Avengers, Pansy Division, Deecracks, Airbag, McRackins, Kurt Baker Combo, Gli Ignoranti, Sweatpants Party, I Like Allie, Ferrets, Yum Yums, Senzabenza, Murderburgers, Flamingo Nosebleed, The Reekys, 7Years, Nimrods e Red Car Burns vi aspettano dal 12 al 14 Luglio prossimi all’Edoné di Bergamo per la quarta edizione del Punk Rock Raduno.

Per tutte le info:

https://www.punkrockraduno.com/

https://www.facebook.com/punkrockraduno/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1965838786864356/

ALLA NOSTRA ETA’ NOI ASCOLTIAMO PUNK