PUNK ROCK RADUNO: ecco il dettaglio della tre giorni punk rock dell’estate

Qui sotto potete vedere il dettaglio e la distribuzione della band in quella che si preannuncia la tre giorni punk rock dell’estate italiana:

Derozer, The Creeps, The Livermores, Avengers, Pansy Division, Deecracks, Airbag, McRackins, Kurt Baker Combo, Gli Ignoranti, Sweatpants Party, I Like Allie, Ferrets, Yum Yums, Senzabenza, Murderburgers, Flamingo Nosebleed, The Reekys, 7Years, Nimrods Red Car Burns vi aspettano dal 12 al 14 Luglio prossimi all’Edoné di Bergamo per la quarta edizione del Punk Rock Raduno.

Per tutte le info:
https://www.punkrockraduno.com/
https://www.facebook.com/punkrockraduno/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1965838786864356/

ALLA NOSTRA ETA’ NOI ASCOLTIAMO PUNK

