33K
13K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

PUNK ROCK RADUNO: quattro nuove aggiunte alla line up

byMatteo Paganelli
13 Aprile 2022

Eravamo rimasti indietro, è giunto il momento di metterci in pari: tornano gli annunci per il Punk Rock Raduno, festival giunto alla quinta edizione (settima se contiamo i due eventi Worst Raduno del 2020 e del 2021) che si terrà all’Edoné di Bergamo dal 14 al 17 luglio prossimi.
Dopo, tra gli altri, Methadones, Dan Vapid and The Cheats, Chixdiggit!, The Spits, Reigning Sound, Lone Wolf, Stinking Polecats Beatnik Termites ecco gli italiani Hakan Highschool Droputs e gli statunitensi Discomfort Creatures (nuova band di Chris Fogal dei Gamits) e The Bobby Lees.

Per tutte le info:

PUNK ROCK RADUNO – HOME
(2) Punk Rock Raduno | Facebook
(2) PUNK ROCK RADUNO 5 / 14-17 July 2022 | Facebook

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

THE INTERRUPTERS: nuovo album e primo singolo estratto

byMatteo Paganelli
A proposito di Discomfort Creature...
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Apr 15
The MAGNETICS – Rocksteady Soul (From Shandon) // Dj set by Dave
BLAH BLAH - via Po 21
Apr 16
LINGUASERPENTE + GUFONERO
Via Teresa Rubelli, 31020 San Zenone degli Ezzelini TV, Italia
Apr 17
Lumpen + Inerdzia + RFC live @ Cave Room / Scumm
Scumm - via delle Caserme, 38
Apr 20
The Casualties & Lion’s Law | Foce, Lugano
FOCE - Via Foce 1
Apr 21
The Casualties & Lion’s Law | Xo Club, Magenta (MI)
XO Music, Food & Spirits - viale Piemonte 10
Apr 21
Queers | Freakout Club
Freakout Club - via emilio zago, 7c
Apr 22
The Casualties & Lion’s Law | Traffic Club, Roma
Traffic Live - via prenestina 738
Apr 22
The MANGES – Release party “Punk Rock Addio”
BLAH BLAH - via Po 21
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.