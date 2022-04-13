PUNK ROCK RADUNO: quattro nuove aggiunte alla line up

Eravamo rimasti indietro, è giunto il momento di metterci in pari: tornano gli annunci per il Punk Rock Raduno, festival giunto alla quinta edizione (settima se contiamo i due eventi Worst Raduno del 2020 e del 2021) che si terrà all’Edoné di Bergamo dal 14 al 17 luglio prossimi.

Dopo, tra gli altri, Methadones, Dan Vapid and The Cheats, Chixdiggit!, The Spits, Reigning Sound, Lone Wolf, Stinking Polecats e Beatnik Termites ecco gli italiani Hakan e Highschool Droputs e gli statunitensi Discomfort Creatures (nuova band di Chris Fogal dei Gamits) e The Bobby Lees.

Per tutte le info:

