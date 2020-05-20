PUNK ROCK RADUNO spostato al 2021

Ora è ufficiale: il Punk Rock Raduno è stato spostato al 2021.

Questo il comunicato dell’organizzazione :

“Hey buddies,

The day has come:

Punk Rock Raduno 5 is postponed to July 15-18 2021.

We truly believed we could make this happen this summer. We kept monitoring the situation closely, but the clock is ticking and everyone’s safety is our top priority right now. This is no surprise, but postponing PRR to 2021 is the right decision.?

We’ve worked hard to bring you an excellent Raduno, and even if we need to wait “a little” longer it is still gonna be an excellent festival – maybe even better! Most of the bands confirmed for PRR5 are super happy to come back next year.

So yeah! We’re already planning tons of stuff to keep you warm and happy during this weird times, and we’re pleased to say that these bands have already been confirmed for next year: The Lillingtons, The Methadones, Dan Vapid & The Cheats (previously unannounced!), Huntingtons, LONE WOLF, Geoff Palmer, The Yodees, Giant Eagles, Lucy And The Rats, Prince Beastly, Hayley and the Crushers, So-Cho Pistons, Dorkatron, Stinking Polecats and Gambe di Burro.”

Come avete letto, molte delle band annunciate per l’edizione 2020 sono state confermate per quella del 2021, con l’aggiunta di Dan Vapid & The Cheats.

Non ci resta che aspettare, we’re a happy family!