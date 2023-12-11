34K
PUNKROCK HOLIDAY 2.4 ecco i nomi!

byDeka
11 Dicembre 2023

Annunciati i nomi per il PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY:
 Rise Against e Alkaline Trio per la prima volta in Slovenia e altri 2 headliner: Descendents e Flogging Molly, seguiti da Less Than Jake, Mad Caddies, Comeback Kid, Zebrahead, Strung Out, Terror, Feine Sahne Fischfilet, A Wilhelm Scream, The Toasters, Grade 2, Death By Stereo, Mustard. Plug, Belvedere e Not On Tour
Ci sono ancora biglietti disponibli.. cosa aspettate!

Il festival si terrà dal 5 al 9 Agosto 2024 a Tolmin in Slovenia.

https://punkrockholiday.mojekarte.si/en/all.html

 

