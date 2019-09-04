RED SCARE INDUSTRIES: compilation per i 15 anni

Fifteen years?!? Now that Red Scare has overstayed its welcome for a decade and a half, we figure we better celebrate it… ‘cuz no one else will! We’ve got the label’s past, present, and future represented on this album: fifteen Red Scare artists with fifteen brand new, unreleased songs. Good ones too! The keen observer will recognize some Red Scare covers in the mix. That, along with some cool artwork/liner notes and a bonus poster with the vinyl make this a pretty sweet package. Needless to say, it requires a lot of support from listeners and the underground music community to last this long, and these fifteen hits are the best way we can repay y’all. Crank it or spank it, comrades.

Con queste parole i ragazzi della Red Scare Industries, vera e propria fucina di talenti del punk rock, annunciano l’uscita di “Red Scare Industries: 15 Years of Tears and Beers”, compilation celebrativa dei 15 anni dell’etichetta californiana.

Tra i partecipanti troviamo bands storiche della label come The Copyrights, Braodway Calls ed Elway, ma anche new entries come Ramona e Tightwire.

Questa la tracklist completa:

01. The Copyrights “Maine or Oregon”

02. Sincere Engineer “Dragged Across the Finish Line”

03. Broadway Calls “Sunday Morning”

04. Sam Russo “The Window”

05. Elway “High Drama, Low Comedy”

06. The Bombpops “East and West”

07. Garrett Dale “Dead Body”

08. Tightwire “AYL”

09. Brendan Kelly and the Wandering Birds “All I Hear Is Static”

10. Ramona “Yeah Again”

11. MakeWar “TJ”

12. The Brokedowns “Thinking With The Lights On”

13. Sundowner “Bleed Together”

14. The Lippies “Acid Head”

15. Billy Liar “The Escapist”

La compilation uscirà il prossimo 27 Settembre.