Reunion dei GASLIGHT ANTHEM

byMatteo Paganelli
30 Marzo 2022

“Hello everyone, Brian here. I hate to disappoint you, but I need to inform you that there will not be a 10th anniversary Handwritten Tour, or a documentary… However, I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band.”

Con queste parole Brian Fallon, il leader dei Gaslight Anthem, ha annuciato la reunion della punk rock band del New Jersey.
L’ultimo lavoro dei Gaslight Anthem, “Get Hurt”, è datato addirittura 2014.
Restate sintonizzati per ulteriori news.

The Gaslight Anthem (@gaslightanthem) / Twitter

