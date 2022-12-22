RIP TERRY HALL (THE SPECIALS, 1959-2022)

Il mondo dello ska, del punk rock e dell’Oi! piange la scomparsa di Terry Hall, voce degli storici e seminali The Specials. Terry ci lascia all’età di 63 anni, aprendo una voragine insanabile nel mondo della musica.

RIP TERRY.

Questo il post degli Specials:

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity.”