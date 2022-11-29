REBORN
33K
13K
ISCRIVITI!
The Latest

Si sciolgono i NIGHT BIRDS

byMatteo Paganelli
29 Novembre 2022

Una delle realtà più interessanti degli ultimi 10 anni è arrivata al capolinea. Stiamo parlando dei Night Birds.
La punk hardcore band del New Jersey ha da poco annunciato l’uscita dalle scene punk per motivi strettamente personali legati al frontman Brian Gorsegner. Queste le sue parole:

“Hi. Brian here. I’m retiring from playing in bands. Info for a final Night Birds gig is in the works. It’s not a bad thing, it’s not a dramatic thing, it’s just something I want to do. The driving force where I NEEDED to do it through my teen years until not so long ago is simply no longer there, for better or worse. I always thought if that happened it would be time to stop. Playing music has given me the coolest opportunities and experiences I could ever have imagined. It shaped my life and taught me how I wanted to be as a person. I couldn’t be more grateful. I love all my bandmates like actual family and their support on this decision only furthers that. I truly appreciate anyone who ever checked out one of my bands, and the many folks who’ve contributed on this journey. Punk still rules, go start your own band! XO”

La band ha indetto un ultimo show il prossimo 30 dicembre alla House of Indipendents di Ausbury Park, NJ.

So long Night Birds.

0
0
0
0
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news direttamente nella tua inbox!

Iscriviti alla newsletter, inserisci la tua email:

Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03) NO SPAM! Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.

Previous Article

Once In A While: Fuori ora il video di "Catharsis"

bySick
Spotify Playlist
Potrebbe interessarti..
I PROSSIMI CONCERTI
Dic 03
Radici Punk Fest
Strike C.S.O.A.
Dic 03
Tutto Il Nostro Sangue #40 | Requiem For Paola P. (Release!) + Menagramo + Lappeso • Bloom • Mezzago
Bloom - Via Curiel 39
Dic 03
MINERS (“Gomiti Al Bancone” Release) + Ostile + Middle Finger + more ? Skinhead Fest ? Ink Club
Ink Club - via Carducci 4/B
Dic 04
Menagramo ? Gab De La Vega @ Col Cavolo festival vegan
Daste Bergamo - Via Daste e Spalenga 13
Dic 04
DOMENICA 4 DICEMBRE ORE 21.00: THE DEVILS – ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES – OTTADj
Barrio's Live - piazzale Donne Partigiane
Dic 07
PunkAmbroeus 2022
CSA Baraonda - via Pacinotti
Dic 07
*** ARPIONI LIVE ***
Csoa Zapata - Via Sampierdarena 36
Dic 09
Punkreas + örök
Via Foce, 6900 Lugano Ticino, Svizzera
Mediapartnership: mediapartnership
Total
0
Share

Cosa aspetti?

Rimani aggiornato con tutte le news di Punkadeka.it direttamente nella tua inbox!

Inserisci la tua email


Iscrivendoti accetti il trattamento dei dati (D.L.196/03)
NO SPAM!
Potrai disiscriverti in qualisasi momento.