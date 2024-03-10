34K
SNUFF: nuovo album in uscita il 22 marzo

byMatteo Paganelli
10 Marzo 2024

Gli SNUFF hanno annunciato l’uscita del nuovo album “Off On The Charabanc”, questa la tracklist:

1. Go Easy

2. Off On The Charabanc

3. Booster

4. Yellow Lights

5. Purple Prisoners

6. Fireball

7. Children Get Ready

8. The Skip

9. Charabanc (Acoustic)

10. Go Easy (Acoustic)

11. Reach (Acoustic)

12. Yellow Lights (Acoustic)

13. Toxic (Acoustic)

14. All Over Now (Acoustic)

15. An Arm And A Leg To Kinsey Crag (Acoustic)

Il nuovo album della punk band inglese uscirà il prossimo 22 marzo per SBAM Records e 10 Past 12 Records.

