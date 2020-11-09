THE COPYRIGHTS: live album registrato al Punk Rock Raduno 4

Dopo l’uscita digitale sulla pagina bandcamp della band (i cui proventi sono stati interamente riservati all’emergenza Covid degli ospedali bergamaschi), i Copyrights hanno deciso di incidere il loro live al Punk Rock Raduno 4 su LP.

L’album è acquistabile in vinile nero sulle pagine di Stardumb Records e Brassneck Records, mentre l’LP colorato è disponibile presso il sito della Anxious and Angry Records di Ryan Young degli Off With Their Heads.

Questa la tracklist di quello che fu uno dei più bei live della quarta edizione del meraviglioso festival bergamasco:

1. Charlie Birger Time

2. 57 North

3. Heart Of Glue

4. Telescope

5. Second Hearse Same As The First

6. No Knocks

7. Head Count

8. Trustees In Modern Chemistry

9. Crutches

10. Hard-Wired

11. Thinking With The Lights On

12. Welcome Wagon

13. Keep The Change

14. She Turns It Up

15. Sleepwalker

16. Kids Of The Black Hole

17. Planet Earth 1994

18. Shit’s Fucked

19. Worn Out Passport

https://www.stardumbrecords.com/

http://brassneckrecords.bigcartel.com/

https://anxiousandangry.com/