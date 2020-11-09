THE COPYRIGHTS: live album registrato al Punk Rock Raduno 4

Dopo l’uscita digitale sulla pagina bandcamp della band (i cui proventi sono stati interamente riservati all’emergenza Covid degli ospedali bergamaschi), i Copyrights hanno deciso di incidere il loro live al Punk Rock Raduno 4 su LP.
L’album è acquistabile in vinile nero sulle pagine di Stardumb Records e Brassneck Records, mentre l’LP colorato è disponibile presso il sito della Anxious and Angry Records di Ryan Young degli Off With Their Heads.
Questa la tracklist di quello che fu uno dei più bei live della quarta edizione del meraviglioso festival bergamasco:
1. Charlie Birger Time
2. 57 North
3. Heart Of Glue
4. Telescope
5. Second Hearse Same As The First
6. No Knocks
7. Head Count
8. Trustees In Modern Chemistry
9. Crutches
10. Hard-Wired
11. Thinking With The Lights On
12. Welcome Wagon
13. Keep The Change
14. She Turns It Up
15. Sleepwalker
16. Kids Of The Black Hole
17. Planet Earth 1994
18. Shit’s Fucked
19. Worn Out Passport
https://www.stardumbrecords.com/
http://brassneckrecords.bigcartel.com/
https://anxiousandangry.com/
Nuovo 7" di KEPI GHOULIE
Nuovo 7" per Kepi Ghoulie.Il menestrello californiano rilascerà a fine Ottobre per Stardumb Records un ... Read more