THE CREW: nuova superband con membri di RANCID, PENNYWISE e SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

Dopo una brevissima anticipazione ora è ufficiale: i The Crew si sono formati.

Chi sono i The Crew? Tim Armstrong, Matt Freeman, Fletcher Dragge, Mike Muir e Byron McMackin. Può bastare? Evidentemente no, perchè contemporaneamente all’annuncio della formazione della nuova band, i The Crew hanno messo on-line il primo singolo estratto dal 45 giri d’esordio (già sold out la prima tiratura) in uscita per Epitaph Records il prossimo 2 luglio.

Queste le parole di Fletcher riguardo al nuovo progetto:



“Collaborating with Tim Armstrong, Mike Muir, And Matt Freeman has been an awesome experience, obviously Byron Mcmackin and I go way back. Byron and I had a demo of ‘One Voice’ laying around for couple years, and I thought it would be cool to bring a couple old friends on board to breath some new life into it. Watching these guys lay down their own personal trademark styles on this song was nothing short of amazing! I think it’s safe to safe we’re all pretty fucking stoked on the final product, and being able to donate proceeds to Musack feels pretty awesome as well. Find it, crank it up, and enjoy!“