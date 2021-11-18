Anche Punkadeka.it utilizza i cookie per offrirti una migliore esperienza di navigazione. Leggi l'informativa

THE DAMNED al lavoro per il nuovo album

byMatteo Paganelli
18 Novembre 2021

“Ladies and Gentlemen….How Do.
It is I, Joe D., your truly Damned Tour Manager and humble narrator. As “things” are being bandied about in the land of speculation and there are indeed some good ideas there. These are the things I am truly aware of.
In February of 2022 there are 5 UK reunion shows with the original 4.
The current lineup are recording a new album for release next year with a new record label. With our new drummer who I’m sure will be announced in due time”.

Con queste parole i Damned, iconica punk band inglese, hanno annunciato di essere al lavoro per il nuovo album.
L’ultimo lavoro della punk rock band londinese, l’ep “The Rockfield Files“, è uscito nel 2020.

