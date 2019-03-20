THE LAWRENCE ARMS: nuovo album in arrivo?

“8 songs for this new record. One is a cover. Chris is better than ever and beex is deeply disturbed. It’s gonna be wild.It’s not gonna be an 8 song record, dipshits. This is merely a progress report.Oh. It’s not the kinda cover you’re thinkin. You’ll never even know which one it is.”
Con queste parole scritte sul profilo Twitter ufficiale, i Lawrence Arms sembrano aver annunciato l’inizio dei lavori per un nuovo album, il primo dopo “Metropole” di ben 5 anni fa (Epitaph Records).
Non ci resta che attendere ulteriori news.

L’ultimo lavoro della punk rock band di Chicago, la raccolta “We Are the Champions of the World”, è uscito per Fat Wreck Chords esattamente un anno fa.

