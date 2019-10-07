THE MENZINGERS: video di “Strangers Forever”

“Hello Exile” è il titolo del nuovo album dei Menzingers, uscito per Epitaph Records lo scorso 4 di Ottobre.

Queste le parole di Greg Barnett riguardo al pezzo:

“Lyrically, the song is inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel, ‘Anna Karenina’. In it, the character Darya Alexandrovna learns of her husband’s infidelity and declares: ‘Even if we remain in the same house, we are strangers — strangers forever! The idea of becoming a stranger to someone you so intimately know stuck with me and became the overarching narrative to this song.”



Qui sotto potete vedere il video di Strangers Forever.